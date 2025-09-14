Sites on the new Utah Film Trail allow you to experience connections to movie industry

Estimated read time: 8-9 minutes

For over a century, Utah has been Hollywood's hidden gem, with its stunning landscapes serving as the backdrop for some of the most iconic films ever made.

Launched this spring, the Utah Film Trail invites you to step onto the silver screen and explore these legendary locations in person. With a series of markers scattered across the state, the trail leads adventurers off the beaten path to discover the real-life settings of their favorite movies and TV shows.

Here's a closer look at the trail's stops — and some of the films that made them famous.

Antelope Island State Park: Where it all began

Over 100 years ago, Antelope Island served as the backdrop for "The Covered Wagon," one of the most successful silent films of its time. The epic western, featuring a dramatic buffalo hunt on Camera Flats, tells the story of pioneers traveling from Kansas to Oregon. This film was not only a cinematic milestone but also Utah's first-ever feature film, opening the door for countless productions to follow. Today, visitors can walk the same landscapes that helped launch Utah's film legacy.

Compass Rose Lodge: A holiday movie haven

If you love romantic holiday films, you'll want to stop by Compass Rose Lodge in Huntsville. With its snowy mountain backdrop and charming small-town atmosphere, the lodge has served as the setting for over 60 holiday films since 1980. Many of these can be seen on Hallmark and Lifetime, including titles like "Check Inn to Christmas,""The Christmas Edition" and "A Cozy Christmas Inn."

Photo: Dennis Donohue - stock.adobe.com

Coral Pink Sand Dunes: A Hollywood hotspot

Next time you're heading to Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park for a family adventure, remember that you're walking through a real-life movie set. The park's stunning, otherworldly dunes served as the perfect backdrop for the hit series "Westworld," which centers on a Wild West theme park run by robots. But "Westworld" isn't the only production to capture the magic of these unique sands. Classic films like "Arabian Nights,""Mackenna's Gold,""One Little Indian," and "The Outlaw Josey Wales" have all featured the dunes, making this stunning location a star in its own right.

Dead Horse Point State Park: Where movie legends are made

One of the most iconic movie moments in history was captured at Dead Horse Point State Park. Spoiler alert — this is the breathtaking spot where the title characters of "Thelma and Louise" make their unforgettable leap off the cliff at the film's dramatic conclusion. But that's not all; other major productions like "Fort Apache" and "Mission: Impossible II" have also showcased the beauty of this cinematic landmark.

Photo: Maygutyak - stock.adobe.com

Goblin Valley State Park: The land of aliens

With its otherworldly terrain, Goblin Valley State Park has long been a favorite among filmmakers looking for a planet-like backdrop. The park's iconic sandstone hoodoos became the home of the rock monster that Tim Allen and Sigourney Weaver battle alongside their space crew in the sci-fi classic "Galaxy Quest." The park has also appeared in other notable films, including "City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold,""Rubin and Ed" and "The Tree of Life."

Great Salt Lake State Park: A spooky film legacy

For fans of cult horror films, Utah's Great Salt Lake State Park holds a special place in cinema history. The 1962 classic "Carnival of Souls" helped ignite the genre, with director Herk Harvey choosing the hauntingly abandoned Saltair Resort as the perfect eerie backdrop. Beyond its horror roots, the park has also been featured in films like the Disney TV movie "Double Teamed,""SLC Punk!" and "Joe Bell."

Heber Valley Railroad: A historic stop for filmmakers

You've likely seen the Heber Valley Railroad in a few films or TV shows and haven't even realized it. The historic train station has been featured in such films as "Escape from Germany,""Deidre & Laney Rob a Train" and the TV series "Touched By an Angel."

Helper Main Street: A filmmaker's favorite

The charming mining town of Helper has long drawn indie filmmakers with its small-town atmosphere and the stunning backdrop of the Book Cliffs, framed by a railroad running through the Carbon Corridor. Featured in films like "Rigoletto,""Adventures of Power,""The Wayshower" and more, Helper continues to captivate the cinematic eye.

Photo: SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.co

Park City Main Street: A cinematic icon

Park City's iconic Main Street became a cinematic staple thanks to the Sundance Film Festival, attracting countless film and TV productions. From "Dumb and Dumber" to "Everwood,""Hereditary" and "Yellowstone," this vibrant street has popped up in numerous recognizable favorites.

Parry Lodge, Kanab: The heart of Little Hollywood

In 1931, the Parry brothers opened Parry Lodge in Kanab, a roadside motel known for its hospitality and attention to detail, which quickly caught the eye of Hollywood film crews. Over the years, iconic stars like John Wayne, Maureen O'Hara, Shirley Temple, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Clint Eastwood passed through the area. After welcoming hundreds of productions, including "The Lone Ranger" and "The Outlaw Josey Wales," Kanab earned its well-deserved nickname, "Little Hollywood."

Photo: Living Legend - stock.adobe.com

Snow Canyon State Park: A filming frontier

If the thrilling chase scenes in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" look familiar, it's because they were filmed against the unique petrified sand dunes and rock formations of Snow Canyon State Park. The park's distinctive landscape has also been featured in other productions, including "The Car" and "High School Musical 2."

Sundance Mountain Resort

"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" wasn't the only film Robert Redford made in Utah. He was so taken by the local landscapes that he chose Sundance Mountain Resort — his own creation, founded in 1969 — as the backdrop for his 1972 mountain man classic, "Jeremiah Johnson."

Uintah County/Vernal: A supernatural setting

With a name like "UFO Valley," Uintah County is no stranger to eerie and otherworldly tales. The area has become a hotspot for paranormal investigations, with shows like "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch,""Expedition X" and "Ghost Adventures" all exploring its mysterious happenings.

Zion Canyon Village

Few filming locations are as picture-perfect in Utah as Zion Canyon Village. Aside from "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "Jeremiah Johnson," Zion Canyon Village has also been the shooting location for "The Eiger Sanction,""Romancing the Stone" and several other films.

Even more to explore

As you can see, the Utah Film Trail offers countless opportunities to immerse yourself in the state's cinematic history, providing a fresh perspective on the films you love. And this list is just the beginning. To discover more filming locations and plan your next movie-inspired adventure, visit the Utah Office of Tourism website.

