Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beats Orlando City 3-1 in Leagues Cup semis

By Andres Jaime-mendez, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 27, 2025 at 10:51 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 27, 2025 at 9:15 p.m.

 
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, third from left, scores a goal as Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, second from right, defends during the second half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, third from left, scores a goal as Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, second from right, defends during the second half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi scored twice in his return and Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night to advance to the Leagues Cup Final.

Inter Miami will be on the road to face the Seattle winner in the final Sunday. The Sounders beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on the road later Wednesday.

Messi was back for the second time in two weeks after a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Marco Pašalić opened the scoring for Orlando just before halftime, with the play surviving a VAR review for a possible handball.

Messi tied it in the 77th, converting from the penalty spot after Tadeo Allende was pulled down in the box. It was more Messi magic in the 88th when he combined with Jordi Alba to put Miami ahead.

Then, to finish it off in very similar fashion to Messi's second goal, Telasco Segovia gave the ball to Luis Suarez and got it back to put the finishing touch on the victory.

"We are always excited to win and now we have an opportunity to take home a trophy," assistant coach Javier Morales said. Head coach Javier Mascherano served his red-card suspension during the semifinal.

In an expected intense affair, there were nine yellow cards total and one red card given to Orlando City defender David Brekalo.

"Brekalo's (first) yellow card was unbelievable. He doesn't even touch the player (Rodrigo De Paul)," Orlando City coach Óscar Pareja said. "So this affects a team and affects the players to where the game becomes very difficult."

Miami won the 2022 tournament.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

