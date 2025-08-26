What we learned from BYU's first depth chart release (and not about the QB)

PROVO — Kalani Sitake paused, considered himself, backtracked and then ultimately reversed course again on the BYU football team's decision to release a depth chart ahead of the Cougars' season opener Saturday against FCS Portland State (6 p.m. MT, ESPN+).

He calculatedly told media at the close of training camp that he'd have the latest depth chart by game week, then pulled back, asked a sports information staffer for clarification, and added: "Probably" — though somewhat cheekily.

True to his form, Sitake released the first depth chart of the 2025 season Monday — a rarity among in-state schools in Utah. He's the only head coach of an FBS program in the state to do so, after both Utah's Kyle Whittingham and Utah State's Bronco Mendenhall left blank pages in the early draft of their game notes ahead of the weekend's season openers.

Sitake, to his credit, has little to hide. He already had offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick deliver the news to the media — and fans, by extension — that Bear Bachmeier would start at quarterback against the Vikings (0-1), making the guitar-strumming, Settlers of Catan-playing true freshman the first to start a season opener at quarterback in program history.

"I'm really excited that we get to get back to what we know, and that's prep for an opponent and get everything rolling within a week of game day," Sitake said. "Our opportunity as a team is to perform at our best, regardless of the opponent. Our opponent happens to be Portland State, and I have a lot of respect for them."

The Vikings got things started during college football's limited "Week Zero," but were blasted 42-0 by Tarleton State — the eighth-ranked Texans' largest season opening win since 2002.

Cougar Nation ... it's time



WEEK 1👇 pic.twitter.com/lPXrCEUPOi — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 25, 2025

Amongst BYU's starters, there were few "or" designations among the starters in Monday's release. The biggest questions on the offensive side, for example, are on the interior of the offensive line, where Weylin Lapuaho and Sonny Makasini are both listed at left guard and Austin Leausa and Kyle Sfarcioc are competing at right guard.

Left tackle Isaiah Jatta, center Bruce Mitchell and right tackle Andrew Gentry seemed to have locked down their respective positions, though all three of Sitake, Roderick and offensive line coach TJ Woods have said they want competition to continue for playing time among the group all season.

Four quarterbacks are listed on the "two-deep," with McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet both receiving an "or" designation behind Bachmeier and true freshman Emerson Geilman the fourth-string backup.

That's the same number of running backs, though returning starter LJ Martin is delineated clearly ahead of backups Sione Moa, Jovesa Damuni and Enoch Nawahine, who all had strong moments since last fall.

Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston and Jojo Phillips are listed as starting wide receivers, with fifth-year senior Utah transfer Carsen Ryan the starter at tight end.

That doesn't mean there weren't a few surprises — and questions — though most of the question marks came on defense, where sophomore Viliami Po'uha is challenging fourth-year junior Bodie Schoonover at defensive end following Tyler Batty's departure to the NFL.

Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa, one of five team captains, was listed as the starter at nose tackle ahead of Kaufusi Pakofe and Justin Kirkland — the Oklahoma State transfer from West Haven who hasn't practiced in training camp while nursing what many are calling a minor injury.

Seniors John Taumoepeau and Logan Lutui lead the other side of the defensive line.

Brigham Young linebacker Jack Kelly (17) celebrates his interception against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. (Photo: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Both Siale Esera and Choe Bryant-Strother were listed as co-starters at middle linebacker, and one of them will slide in on the first snaps alongside standout duo Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly.

"The entire front seven has been really impressive to me. I think that goes down to the leadership of Keanu, JT, Villi, Bodie, and others," Sitake said. "They're a really good, close group.

"The guys are responding really well about it, and they're really close as a unit. I'm excited to see them play Saturday."

Former Bountiful High star Faletau Satuala is challenging for starters' reps at both strong safety and free safety, where upperclassmen Raider Damuni and Tanner Wall are both trying to hold on to those positions, respectively.

Tommy Prassas has moved to nickel, leading a group that includes Ssan Diego State transfer Tayvion Beasley and former Weber High two-way star Cannon DeVries.

Cornerback is led by Evan Johnson and Mory Bamba, with Tre Alexander, Jayden Dunlap and Marcus McKenzie right behind them — and Jonathan Kabeya currently outside of the two-deep while he deals with an undisclosed injury.

"We've got some guys on. our roster working through some things," Sitake said. "We're hoping to get them back.

"We have versatility with our defense, and Jay has been able to use a lot of different body types in different places," he later added. "You'll see a lot of that this Saturday. There's a lot of creativity in our room ... I trust them all. It just happens that we have more guys than just 11 who can play. We have to find a way to utilize all of them."