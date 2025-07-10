11 free or budget-friendly activities to do in Cedar City

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

If you're looking for adventure without breaking the bank, Cedar City is calling your name.

The historic Southern Utah town is packed with affordable fun, scenic beauty, and small-town charm that will leave you with lasting memories.

Whether you're a Chaco-wearing, hiking and biking nature lover or your interests lean toward history and the arts in a decidedly indoorsy way, you'll find activities in Cedar City perfect for you.

From bucket-list hikes to local art, there are countless affordable adventures to be had. Grab your walking shoes, charge your phone to capture all the photos, and discover 11 of the best free and budget-friendly activities Cedar City has to offer!

Hike Kanarra Falls

If you're looking for a true stunner of a hike, head straight to Kanarra Falls.

Located less than 20 minutes from downtown Cedar City in Kanarraville, this breathtaking slot canyon is more accessible for beginners and families than other slot canyons in Utah like Zion's famous Narrows.

A $15 permit is required, which helps keep crowds low and preserve the area's natural beauty.

Hikers will clock about 4 miles through red rock walls, a burbling creek, and up a ladder leading to one of the iconic waterfalls.

Cycle the Parowan Gap Loop

For those who prefer to do their exploring on two wheels, cycling the Parowan Gap is a must-do. This loop—once part of the Tour of Utah—is one of the state's best bike offerings when it comes to views, history, and challenge.

You'll enjoy a bit of downhill cruising heading out of Cedar City, but many of the remaining miles of this 50-mile loop are gently graded to gain a total of 1,500 feet. In the summer months make sure to get an early start and pack lots of water and snacks.

Visit the Southern Utah Museum of Art

For a change of pace and a fresh perspective, head to the Southern Utah Museum of Art on SUU's campus in downtown Cedar City. The museum features art by well-known regional artists as well as a robust collection of prints by renowned artists ranging from Marc Chagall to Kawase Hasui.

Named the best-designed museum in Utah by Architectural Digest, SUMA's undulating edifice stands as a work of art itself. Best of all, admission is free!

Camp or picnic in Dixie National Forest

Dixie National Forest is known for its diverse scenery that encompasses canyon gorges in shades of ochre to high alpine lakes and forests.

Since it's so accessible—some trailheads and campgrounds are only a fifteen-minute drive from downtown Cedar City—it's the perfect place for a quick camping trip or picnic!

Some campgrounds can be reserved in advanced, so check the Dixie Forest Service website before you go.

Feel awed by nature at Cedar Breaks

Cedar Breaks National Monument is basically Bryce Canyon's sibling—just as stunning, but with fewer crowds.

The early Paiute people called Cedar Breaks the "Circle of Painted Cliffs," which gives you an idea of its majestic beauty.

Perched at almost 10,000 feet, the natural amphitheater has breathtaking views in every direction.

The photo ops are epic, as is the nighttime stargazing in the summer. You'll pay a $15 entrance fee to experience this unforgettable monument.

Mountain bike at Brian Head

Called "Downhill of the Gods" by Outdoor Action Magazine, it doesn't get any better than mountain biking Brian Head's trails in the summer!

Once the snow melts, Brian Head Ski Resort transforms into Utah's biggest bike park, with trails galore for every level of rider and high-speed lifts to take you and your trusty bike up the mountain.

You can rent a top-quality full-suspension bike from the Giant Steps bike shop if needed. Lift tickets are as little as $14 depending on which day you go.

Stroll historic downtown

Take in all the charm of Cedar City by strolling the historic downtown area—it's just the right blend of inviting, rustic, and "touristy."

According to Visit Cedar City, there are 12 murals within walking distance of Historic Downtown, perfect for snapping a pic.

Stroll along Center Street during one of the Final Friday art walks, a free event held the last Friday of each summer month.

Then cool off with a refreshing soda or ice cream at Bulloch Drug, a vintage soda bar!

Disc golf in Thunderbird Gardens

Add a dose of competition to your exploring with a handful of discs and a quick hike on the Thunderbird Gardens Disc Golf Course.

This 18-hole disc golf course winds through beautiful red rock formations that combine must-see views and a challenge.

You'll enjoy a bit of an uphill scramble on some of the later holes, but an easy walk and beautiful views early on.

The best part is, this course is only five minutes from Downtown, just behind the Cedar Ridge Golf Course.

Learn at Frontier Homestead State Park Museum

Frontier Homestead State Park Museum in Cedar City brings Utah's pioneer past to life.

For only $4, visitors can explore historic cabins, horse-drawn wagons, and other hands-on exhibits that showcase early settlement and iron industry life.

It's a fun, family-friendly stop where kids can try old-fashioned activities and history buffs can geek out learning more about Utah's rich pioneer heritage.

Walk Bristlecone Pine trail

For those less mobile people who don't want to miss out on hiking, the Bristlecone Pine trail offers incredible views with an easy, manageable trail.

Less than a mile long, the loop gives visitors an up-close look at the ancient Bristlecone Pine trees, some of which are a thousand years old. You can also see views of Zion National Park from this high viewpoint.

Watch a play at the Utah Shakespeare Festival

Bring a blanket and gather on the lawn for fun, music, laughter, and dancing at the free nightly Greenshow with the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

This 30-minute performance is available nightly at 7:10 p.m., and is a great introduction to the Festival for new guests and young visitors.

The Utah Shakespeare Festival offers local discounts for residents of Iron, Beaver, Washington, Kane, Garfield, Piute, and Lincoln counties.

Those residents can get 50% off tickets purchased day-of for any performance.

Spend less and adventure more this summer

There's always something affordable and exciting to do in Cedar City! It's a hidden gem packed with arts and culture, plus outdoor adventure, all without the big crowds or big price tag. For more ideas, check out visitcedarcity.com and start planning your trip.