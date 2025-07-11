A new operation setting standards for the truck and trailer industry

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

The truck and trailer industry looked far different when Greg Pappas started his career in 2004. A service manager at the Young Automotive Group, he began working out of a warehouse before he was moved to a dealership setting in 2017. Today, his team operates out of a facility that's unrecognizable from anything he, or his local competitors, have ever witnessed.

During March 2024, the Young Automotive Group hosted a grand opening ceremony for an almost 45,000 square foot truck and trailer building in Kaysville. Once they'd moved in, Pappas and his staff were given access to 30 service bays, as well as greater capabilities to modify vehicles than they'd ever been provided with before.

Since the relocation, Young Truck and Trailer has worked to maximize their potential at the state-of-the-art facility — and set industry standards across the area.

"Throughout my career, I've never worked with a more experienced and talented team," said Pappas. "We're confident that no one in Utah can match our expertise or ability."

During the building's development, the Young Automotive Group crafted an environment that would increase convenience and efficiency. They not only designed the dealership to be easy to navigate, but created a service area that would be capable of eliminating wait times.

Photo: Young Automotive Group

"Because we have so many bays and technicians, we're able to begin work on a machine immediately after it's checked in," said Pappas. "It's something that's changing the game for how we communicate with customers and complete tasks. People who book an appointment with us never have to worry about having their vehicle being treated as an afterthought."

According to Pappas, Young Truck and Trailer has the capacity to work on any truck in the industry, especially those considered Class 4-6 vehicles. The Davis county dealership is also one of the only operations with certified Isuzu, Hino and New Holland technicians across the Wasatch Front.

Because of the dealership's space and equipment, those in the service department have also been able to make substantial additions to vehicles — performing dump box, flat bed and crane installations. Mechanics at the location are also capable of rebuilding engines, and swapping bodies between two vehicles.

"I don't think the public and business owners have had access to some of these services quite like this," said Pappas. "These alterations don't need to be performed by a factory or custom shop. It's easier than ever to make your vehicle fit your needs."

Throughout 2024, Young Truck and Trailer was involved in the Young Automotive Group's celebration of 100 years in business. Founded by Seldon "Jack" Olsen in 1924, the company has expanded into over 30 operations across three states.

The business has been working with tractors, trucks and trailers for several decades. In addition to the Kaysville operation, the Young Automotive Group oversees another truck and trailer facility in Logan.

"The innovations we've had take place at our dealership represent the Young Automotive Group well," said Pappas. "Across the company, we're always striving to be the best at what we do. Whether a customer's in Salt Lake or Ogden, I'm confident that we're the best place to handle their needs."