SLC Puck podcast: Florida's Tkachuk pranked teammates in SLC; but where?

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - June 9, 2025 at 1:14 p.m.

 
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Florida Panthers continue to do battle against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, a video of Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk describing a prank he played on his teammates in Salt Lake City made the rounds on social media.

SLC Puck host Austin Facer makes his guess as to where the prank took place and defends the local favorite spot insulted by the Stanley Cup champion.

Facer also continues his speculation on the Utah Mammoth's plans with the 4th overall pick in the NHL Draft, highlighting a prospect whose background is straight out of a sports movie.

SLC Puck! is a twice-weekly podcast on Utah's hockey scene hosted by local hockey expert Austin Facer. You can subscribe to SLC Puck's YouTube channel here.

SportsMammoth
