Utah's growth boom means more vehicle accidents

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Utah is the fastest-growing state in the United States. According to Pew Research Center data, between 2009 and 2023, Utah's 1.68% annual growth rate puts it at the top of the list of booming states – with the national median average at 0.47%. Kem C Gardner census data shows a rise from 3,271,616 in 2020 to 3,506,838 by 2024.

That means exciting times for Utah – with a downside. More people equals more cars on the road. Since 2000, the National Transportation Research Group states that Utah vehicle density has increased by 54% (with the population growing by 53% in the same period). As the population rises, so too does traffic volume and linked problems. In Utah, 281 people died during road accidents in 2024, up from 279 fatalities reported in 2023. The 2020 figures show 46,392 car accidents – far less than the 64,817 reported in 2023.

But which parts of Utah have the most serious traffic issues – and do the issues tally with each area's growth spurt?

Photo: Jaskaran Kooner - stock.adobe.com

Utah growth and car congestion/accident alignment

Some parts of Utah have felt the population boom more markedly than others – and subsequently feature busier roads – which means increasing road traffic congestion, accidents, and fatalities.

MacroTrends data shows a 2024 Salt Lake City population of 1,214,000, 0.91% up on 2023 figures, a continuation of the city's steady population growth. And figures for 2023 show 4,328 road accidents – also steadily rising, up from 3,100 in 2020.

St. George

The population was 95,342 in 2020; by 2023 the number was 104,578. During that period, road accidents rose, according to a news article, reporting local law enforcement figures.

Lehi

Lehi's population rose from 75,907 in 2020 to 84,378 by 2022, according to United States Census Bureau numbers – a period during which the area experienced a distinct rise in traffic incidents. In 2020, Lehi suffered one road traffic fatality – by 2022 the number was 19.

Eagle Mountain

Eagle Mountain is thriving. In 2020, its population was 43,623. By 2023, the number was 56,932. Unfortunately, such growth has downsides. Storms and accidents can result in serious congestion issues in the area because of inadequate infrastructure.

Cache Valley

Cache Valley added more than 10,000 extra residents between 2020 and 2024 – a growth that's led to the area suffering the highest crash rate in Utah state – 236.93 crashes per 100 million miles travelled, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Photo: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

Measures for better road safety

The pattern is clear – Utah's growth areas will also feature busier, worsening road conditions. And Utah's growth will continue, with Mountainland Association of Governments data projecting 500,000 more Utah residents by 2050.

Each of the areas under consideration in this article will undoubtedly accommodate many more citizens – and more drivers. So what can the state's drivers do to counter deteriorating road safety?

Utah's Safety Council offers a defensive driving course, the completion of which – apart from offering 'practical strategies to reduce collision-related injuries and fatalities' – affords each driver up to 50 points off their Utah driving record.

There are additional measures each driver can take to help create the safest possible driving conditions.

Stay alert and avoid distractions

All Utah drivers should pay close attention to the road, and avoid distractions like calls and text messages, eating, or flipping the radio dial.

Defensive driving

Drivers should maintain a safe following distance, pre-emptively understand what other drivers are doing, and expect the unexpected.

Observe road signs commands, follow speed limits and maintain road condition awareness

By observing road signs to yield and give way, and adhering to speed limits, drivers limit the chances of an accident by allowing for shorter braking distances and more effective reaction times. This is particularly important on Utah roads in winter, when black ice, snow and slush are all major accident-causing issues.

Seatbelts

All drivers and passengers should always wear a seatbelt.

