Buying a new business vehicle? What you need to know about Section 179 deductions

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Few seasons pressure businesses quite like the end of the year. It's a time when many companies make a final push to meet annual goals and it's often filled with customer interactions and new work. On top of that, entrepreneurs and decision makers alike must make preparations for the new year.

As the holidays approach, one opportunity can't be ignored — one that boasts incredible savings on vehicle purchases.

Taking advantage of Section 179 expense and bonus depreciation, a list of trucks from Chevrolet, Ford, GMC and Ram have been made eligible for 100% deductions.

"Everyone who makes decisions on behalf of a business understands the importance of timing major moves," says Sam Johnson, fleet director for Young Commercial. "What we love about these Section 179 offers is that they allow people to reduce taxable income while adding a quality vehicle to their operation. It provides anyone with a great way to make a savvy move on the books."

These tax benefits — which apply to a variety of new and used trucks, SUVs and cargo vans — allow owners to write off a machine's full cost the year it's placed in service, according to an article from Albin, Randall & Bennett. Bolstered by the passing of the "One Big Beautiful Bill," qualifying business machines must have a gross vehicle weight rating of 6,000 pounds.

Photo: Young Automotive Group

For decision makers working with an operation like Young Commercial and Fleet, the models available for deductions are numerous, including gas, diesel and electric vehicles. In addition to a robust inventory, the Utah company has found ways to provide clients with additional value.

"Our mission as an organization is to create a one-stop shop for executives to take care of their vehicle needs," Johnson says. "We've not only worked to foster great partnerships with our manufacturers, but hired some of the best technicians in the industry as well. It's allowed us to take practically any call, regardless of location."

One of the Young Automotive Group's operations with a reach beyond Utah, Idaho and Montana, the commercial operation makes a national impact. Their team employs delivery drivers to tackle tasks with long distances, as well as mechanics who can take care of service needs off-site. With that said, what may be most impressive is their upfitting capabilities.

For more than a decade, Young Commercial and Fleet has been a premier resource for government organizations as well as businesses looking to add special accessories to vehicles. Known for offering machines that are fleet-ready from day one, the operation is a premier name in the customization space — providing clients with an easy way to install products from brands like Cargo Glide, Code 3, CM Truck Beds, Federal Signal, Williamsen-Godwin and Holman.

"We've been proud of what we've been able to achieve in the upfitting space," Johnson says. "Currently, we hold about 17 state contracts, so it's often that we get to see vehicles we work with in action. Our growth is fairly dependent on our ability to expand our services, and if there's a job we're not capable of handling now, we'll find a way to make sure we can in the future."

Photo: Young Automotive Group

For businesses looking to take advantage of Section 179 benefits, deduction limits range up to $2.5 million worth of equipment the year a purchase is made, with phaseouts starting at $4 million. While these incentives are available till 2029, those looking to take advantage of them this year must buy before Jan. 1, 2026.

An organization that's experienced outstanding growth, Young Commercial and Fleet has played an intricate role in the development of the Young Automotive Group. In 2025 alone, the company added five dealerships to their operation, and moved three of their franchises into upgraded facilities.

"Part of what has allowed us to achieve the success we've had has been the investments that the Young Automotive Group's executives have taken," Johnson says. "They take every operation they begin seriously, while also trusting the experts they've put in place. It's allowed us to grow at a fast pace, and we know that the impact we have in our space is expanding across the nation."

Young Commercial and Fleet has been nationally recognized by a variety of organizations. In 2024, the Young Automotive Group ranked seventh in fleet sales among companies on Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Group's list. Jordan Buckley, the fleet manager for their Toyota operation, was also recognized with a Fleet Sale Excellence award during Toyota's 2023 Fleet Excellence Ceremony.

For more information about how Young Commercial and Fleet can help your business take advantage of Section 179 benefits, visit the link or text 385-220-9675.