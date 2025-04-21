Homeland Security Secretary Noem's bag, including $3K in cash, is stolen from DC restaurant

By Josh Campbell and Kit Maher, CNN | Updated - April 21, 2025 at 5:31 p.m. | Posted - April 21, 2025 at 3:39 p.m.

 
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks to CNN from outside the White House in Washington, on Jan. 29. Noem's purse was stolen from a restaurant, she says.

Leer en español

WASHINGTON — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fell victim to a thief while eating dinner at a downtown Washington, D.C., restaurant Sunday night, the secretary confirmed Monday.

Noem, who was asked about the theft at the White House Easter Egg Roll, acknowledged the incident and said the matter has not been resolved.

The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the Capital Burger restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant, a law enforcement source said.

The thief got away with Noem's driver's license, medication, apartment keys, passport, Department of Homeland access badge, makeup bag, blank checks and about $3,000 in cash.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation to trace any use of Noem's financial instruments, the person added.

"Her entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren. She was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities and Easter gifts," a DHS spokesperson said.

Contributing: Priscilla Alvarez

Josh Campbell and Kit Maher

