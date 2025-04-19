Utah Warriors add another road win over San Diego to keep pace atop West

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

HERRIMAN — Major League Rugby's best road team used a two-game trip to Southern California to rumble the Western Conference standings Saturday night.

Joe Mano was one of four try scorers, and D'Angelo Leuila had three conversions for 6 points as the Utah Warriors never trailed in a 31-18 win over the San Diego Legion at Torero Stadium.

Jordan Trainor, Liam Coltman and Zion Going also scored tries for the Warriors (6-2, 31 points), who moved within 2 points of first place in the Western Conference with a fifth win on the road through the first seven matches of the 2025 season.

In Greg Cooper's third season stateside, the Warriors have already exceeded the five wins they had all of last year — and will gun for more beginning next Saturday when they host East leaders Chicago (7-2, 33 points) at Zions Bank Stadium in the first of three matches in eight days.

Something is different about this Warriors side, Cooper explained in a post-match television appearance.

Yes, Utah is more tactically sound, and a series of offseason changes that occasionally felt more like an "overhaul" have borne fruits midway through the 2025 season. But mostly, it's about culture, the former New Zealand international said.

"I think that's the biggest thing," Cooper said. "Obviously, the boys are playing good rugby tactically. But it's the connection; they are fighting for each other."

Tries from Mano, Trainor and Moli have the Warriors ahead 19-15 after 40 minutes



📺 ESPN+ https://t.co/N1YhUY6szo | #SDvUTAH | #MLR2025pic.twitter.com/3LlNGsB4vb — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) April 20, 2025

Mano opened the scoring early, dotting down his eighth try of the year in the eighth minute as the Warriors jumped out to a 19-3 advantage early.

The Warriors controlled 61% of possession, 59% in territory gained, and made 80-of-100 tackle attempts in controlling much of the first half. But the Legion, which opened the season 5-0, didn't back down, either.

Lincoln McClutchie called his own number from the back field to help the Legion end the half on a 10-0 spurt and pull within 19-15 at the break. The 26-year-old New Zealand native finished with a match-high 13 points.

But Utah's defense held San Diego (5-4, 26 points) without a try the rest of the way, with Coltman and Going dotting down one apiece after the break to help the Warriors clinch a crucial bonus point.

"We just made sure to come prepared for the physical battle," Leuila said. "I think we did that well. We played that physical game, which helped us get over the hill and look ahead."

The decision secured a bonus point on the back half of a two-game road trip for Utah, which kept pace with Houston — just one point behind the Sabercats — to lead MLR's Western Conference.

"We know that San Diego are desperate," Cooper said. "We knew we had to come here and we're going to put under the pump. We had moments that didn't go our way, but we didn't lose our composure."

Saturday's match against Chicago will kick off at 7 p.m. MDT at Zions Bank Stadium.