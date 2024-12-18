Spear and Spearman score 18 points apiece, No. 18 Lady Vols top Memphis 90-75

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 8:56 p.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jewel Spear and Zee Spearman both scored 18 points and No. 18 Tennessee held off Memphis 90-75 at the FedEx Forum. The Lady Vols had six players in double figures with Spearman and Talaysi Cooper, who had 12 points, notching double-doubles with 11 rebounds apiece. Tilly Boler led the Tigers with 23 points. Deede Hagemann, a Michigan State transfer, had 19 in her season debut. One game after setting NCAA records with 30 3-pointers on 64 attempts, Tennessee was 12 of 37 from distance and shot just 40%. The Lady Vols also had a hard time getting away from Memphis, which led a majority of the first half.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  