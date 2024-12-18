James Madison secures its first bowl win after topping Western Kentucky 27-17 in the Boca Raton

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Backup Billy Atkins threw for 181 yards and a touchdown in his first start since 2022, leading James Madison to the program's first bowl win after topping Western Kentucky 27-17 in the Boca Raton Bowl. JMU was without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who suffered an injury against Marshall on Nov. 30, and the Dukes turned to Atkins, who had just three pass attempts in the last two years. Atkins went 4 for 5 on a fourth-quarter drive, ending in a 21-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Thompson for a 24-17 lead with 9:20 left. After both teams went three-and-out, Khairi Manns ended a Western Kentucky drive with 3:02 remaining when he recovered his own strip sack and JMU marched down the field for a field goal for a 10-point lead.