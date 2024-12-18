James Madison secures its first bowl win after topping Western Kentucky 27-17 in the Boca Raton

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 7:21 p.m.

 
James Madison linebacker Jacob Dobbs (27) runs with the ball after recovering a Western Kentucky fumble during the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla.

James Madison linebacker Jacob Dobbs (27) runs with the ball after recovering a Western Kentucky fumble during the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

9 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Backup Billy Atkins threw for 181 yards and a touchdown in his first start since 2022, leading James Madison to the program's first bowl win after topping Western Kentucky 27-17 in the Boca Raton Bowl. JMU was without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who suffered an injury against Marshall on Nov. 30, and the Dukes turned to Atkins, who had just three pass attempts in the last two years. Atkins went 4 for 5 on a fourth-quarter drive, ending in a 21-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Thompson for a 24-17 lead with 9:20 left. After both teams went three-and-out, Khairi Manns ended a Western Kentucky drive with 3:02 remaining when he recovered his own strip sack and JMU marched down the field for a field goal for a 10-point lead.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  