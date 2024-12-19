Lehi startup Crew launches Autopilot to make your family's money work smarter

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

What if your bank account could automatically split paychecks the instant they land? Or shame you when you spend money on habits you're trying to break?

Crew, the modern family banking app, is introducing Autopilot, a feature that allows users to program their money like never before.

With Autopilot, families can set triggers based on balance changes, card transactions, or specific days of the week or month.

Then they can define one or more actions to follow, like moving money, splitting a paycheck, sending a notification, or even hitting a webhook for more advanced uses.

And while the possibilities are endless, here are a few ways families are already automating their money:

Automatically saving part of every paycheck.

Rewarding kids with savings bonuses for hitting milestones.

Adding a little humor to financial habits—like playing embarrassing music at your home whenever you visit Swig.

Crew's mission is to fix the broken family finance stack and build the smartest banking app you'll ever use.

In traditional banking, core banks function as undifferentiated utilities, leaving families to patch together solutions for savings, spending, and financial planning.

"Most families rely on a bunch of point solutions that are poorly integrated with their legacy bank accounts," Crew states. "Plaid, MX, and similar tools are holding things together like glue, but their family finance stack isn't built for purpose."

Crew believes the future of banking for families is smart banking:

Purpose-built integrated financial tools for families.

High-interest savings and no fees.

Powerful, automated functionality to take the stress out of managing money.

Crew's Autopilot marks the next step in the evolution of smart banking. Crew envisions AI-driven tools that help families achieve financial freedom through features like 1:1 financial conversations — AI that helps you "chat" with your money.

A perfect, free money manager for every family

Crew's Autopilot is more than a product — it's a step toward a world where every family has a perfect, predictable financial plan.

Crew is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance of deposits subject to limits and conditions. Savings APY is variable and may change after account opening. The advertised 3.95% savings APY is accurate through Dec 31, 2024 and may change over time.