2-time Stanley Cup winner Justin Schultz announces his retirement after 12 NHL seasons

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 8:22 a.m.

 
FILE - Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz moves the puck against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 18, 2024, in Seattle.

FILE - Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz moves the puck against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 18, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Justin Schultz is retiring after 12 NHL seasons. The NHL Players' Association announced Schultz's decision Wednesday. The 34-year-old terminated his contract with HC Lugano in Switzerland last week to return home to Canada. Schultz won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and '17 after playing his first four seasons in the league with Edmonton. The Kelowna, British Columbia, native played two seasons each with Washington and Seattle and eight games in Europe this fall before calling it a career.

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  