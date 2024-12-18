2-time Stanley Cup winner Justin Schultz announces his retirement after 12 NHL seasons

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Justin Schultz is retiring after 12 NHL seasons. The NHL Players' Association announced Schultz's decision Wednesday. The 34-year-old terminated his contract with HC Lugano in Switzerland last week to return home to Canada. Schultz won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and '17 after playing his first four seasons in the league with Edmonton. The Kelowna, British Columbia, native played two seasons each with Washington and Seattle and eight games in Europe this fall before calling it a career.