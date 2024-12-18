'Disgusting': Judge sentences former airline pilot to prison in Cedar City revenge porn case

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CEDAR CITY — A former commercial airline pilot who pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts after posting nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend on "revenge porn" websites, in addition to stalking and sexually extorting her, has been sentenced to prison.

Andrew Hill, 36, was ordered on Monday to serve 0-5 years in prison by 5th District Judge Matthew L. Bell, who added the recommendation that Hill serve the full five years. The court also recommended that Hill not be given credit for the time he's served in Iron County Jail since his arrest in early July.

As previously reported, Hill, who resided in Aurora, Colorado, was formally charged in May 2024 with distributing pornography, stalking, online impersonation, and electronic harassment, after Cedar City police detectives investigated allegations made by a former flight attendant with whom Hill had had a brief relationship back in 2013.

On Oct. 7, as part of a plea agreement, Hill pleaded guilty to eight counts of distribution of pornography, one count of stalking and one count of sexual extortion, with all 10 charges being classified as third-degree felonies.

