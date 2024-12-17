Elliot Cadeau, UNC ponder emotional loss to No. 7 Florida after comeback falls short

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:00 p.m.

 
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis yells too his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis yells too his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau couldn't hold back the tears as he walked off the floor at the Spectrum Center following the Tar Heels' 90-84 loss to No. 7 Florida. The Tar Heels again suffered through a lackluster first half against a big-time opponent, only to awaken in the second half and turn a 17-point deficit into the 4-point lead. But the Tar Heels faltered down the stretch, the victim of poor rebounding and untimely mistakes. One of those belonged to Cadeau, who dribbled the ball off his leg and out of bounds along the baseline with 1:26 left in the game with the score tied at 84. North Carolina wouldn't score again.

