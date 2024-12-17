Kyle Tucker says he is open to long-term deal with Cubs after trade from Astros

By Jay Cohen, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:02 p.m.

 
FILE - Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Chicago.

FILE - Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

Leer en español

CHICAGO — Kyle Tucker played his first major league games at Wrigley Field when the Houston Astros visited the Chicago Cubs in April. It was cold, he said, and a lot of fun. He noticed how much the fans loved their favorite team. Now he gets to have that experience on the Cubs side. Chicago acquired Tucker in a blockbuster trade last week, inserting the well-rounded star into a lineup in need of another dangerous bat. Tucker is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season, but he says he is open to talks on a long-term deal with the Cubs.

Jay Cohen

