Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz is set to have knee surgery and be out 4-6 weeks

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 3:36 p.m.

 
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz looks back at a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss four to six weeks. General manager Brad Treliving said there was no structural damage, but an MRI found a pebble-sized piece of broken-off bone or cartilage that was causing Stolarz some discomfort. The 30-year-old flexed his right leg after allowing a goal Thursday against Anaheim before leaving that game with what the team called a lower-body injury. Stolarz is off to a stellar start to his first season with the Maple Leafs after serving as the backup when the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup.

