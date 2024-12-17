Dolphins place receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve after hit to the head vs. Texans

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 2:39 p.m.

 
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose (88) is brought down by Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) on a play that left DuBose injured, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose (88) is brought down by Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) on a play that left DuBose injured, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

3 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins placed Grant DuBose on injured reserve Tuesday after the receiver suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday that left him hospitalized. DuBose remained in the hospital on Monday but had movement in all extremities after a collision with safety Calen Bullock while trying to make a catch in the third quarter. DuBose, who was a seventh-round pick by Green Bay in 2023, signed with the Dolphins in August but was placed on injured reserve in September because of a shoulder injury. He had been activated ahead of Sunday's game.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  