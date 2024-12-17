Former Lone Star high school rivals, Klubnik and Ewers meet again in Clemson-Texas playoff matchup

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas' Quinn Ewers and Clemson's Cade Klubnik already have a championship history between them. Both hail from Texas, and in January 2021 they were two of the highest-rated junior quarterback recruits in the nation when they met in the Texas Class 6A state championship. Klubnik got the best of Ewers that day, leading Austin Westlake to a 52-34 win over Southlake Carroll. They meet again Saturday when No. 12 seed Clemson and No. 5 seed Texas clash in the first round of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. It's a return home for Klubnik.