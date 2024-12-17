Former Lone Star high school rivals, Klubnik and Ewers meet again in Clemson-Texas playoff matchup

By Jim Vertuno, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 10:05 a.m.

 
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

6 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas' Quinn Ewers and Clemson's Cade Klubnik already have a championship history between them. Both hail from Texas, and in January 2021 they were two of the highest-rated junior quarterback recruits in the nation when they met in the Texas Class 6A state championship. Klubnik got the best of Ewers that day, leading Austin Westlake to a 52-34 win over Southlake Carroll. They meet again Saturday when No. 12 seed Clemson and No. 5 seed Texas clash in the first round of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. It's a return home for Klubnik.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Jim Vertuno

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  