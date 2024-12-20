Unwrap Snowbasin Resort's Christmas deals of the day

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Need a Christmas gift for the special ski bum in your life? Or perhaps — insert Grinchy smile — that special someone is yourself? Snowbasin Resort has you covered. They're offering exclusive deals on skiing, gear, and more each day leading up to Christmas!

From now until Dec. 25, each day will unwrap a special deal. But you'll have to be quicker than Santa's reindeer to snag it before the deal expires at midnight that night.

As a plus, you'll know that you're giving and receiving the best of the best. Snowbasin was recently ranked #1 in America for the 2024-2025 ski season by USA Today, Outside and Ski Magazine!

Countdown to Christmas deals

Each new day of Snowbasin's countdown to Christmas will reveal exclusive bargains on everything the skier or snowboarder in your life could want for Christmas. Discounts could include savings on lift tickets, apparel, equipment, and unique Snowbasin-branded items to commemorate your mountain adventures.

Keep an eye on the Snowbasin website and social media channels, as the deals change daily and quantities are often limited. Prepare for the ultimate gift-giving slope-side adventure!

Photo: Snowbasin

Here's a sneak peek of the deals to come

December 20: 25% off Snowbasin apparel at the Grizzly Center. If you're looking for a wearable souvenir, save on discounted clothing like a cozy logo sweatshirt or anything with a Snowbasin logo on it.

December 21: 30% off private lessons. It's time to step up your game and improve your technique with private lessons! 30 percent off gives you no excuse to not level up this year with instruction from some of the best private ski and snowboard instructors out there.

December 22-23: Save up to 50% on ticket packages with the Basin Flex Card. Choose from two through five days and use them any day this season, with no blackout dates.

December 24-25: $60 off weekday lift tickets. Score huge savings on a single weekday lift ticket — usually $169 for adults — with this deal.

Experience Snowbasin — America's best kept ski secret

Once you've snagged some savings with Snowbasin's countdown to Christmas deals, start planning your perfect ski day at what has become known as the hidden gem of the ski world. Combining world-class skiing with stunning alpine views, Snowbasin offers a mix of terrain for all skill levels, luxurious lodges, and a hassle-free experience.

Whether you're strapping into ski boots for the first time or you practically live on the slopes, Snowbasin has terrain for you. Guests will find everything ranging from family-friendly groomers and an expanded learning zone to cliff- and peak-side black diamonds.

Photo: Snowbasin

Enjoy foodie fare

Once you've sampled Snowbasin's foodie-approved eats, you might find yourself venturing north again for the food alone! The resort offers six different dining options throughout its 3,000 acres. From casual patio dining and gastropub fare to elevated meals at exquisite full-service restaurants, Snowbasin has it all.

Highlights include signature grilled cheese sandwiches and pizzas, local brews, and both Bavarian and Asian-inspired dishes. Ranked amongst the best food in the industry by Ski Magazine, you won't regret sampling Snowbasin's wide variety of options.

Ski hassle-free at Snowbasin

Located just a quick 45-minute drive from Salt Lake City and 20 minutes from Ogden, Snowbasin is one of the most accessible ski resorts in the country.

Once you've arrived, you won't have to worry about battling for a parking spot and wasting prime skiing time. Snowbasin offers more free parking than any other ski resort in Utah, with no reservations required — meaning you can hit the slopes quicker and start your day stress-free. Plus, a complimentary shuttle takes you straight from the parking lot to the base area.

Don't miss the Christmas savings

Don't miss out — check Snowbasin's website and social media daily to get the deals before they're gone. Make this Christmas the best one yet, then spend the rest of winter hitting the slopes at Snowbasin!