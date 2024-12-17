4 ways to avoid mishaps on your property in the winter months

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

There are so many things to look forward to in the wintertime, including snow-capped mountains, festive holidays and cozy nights by the fire. But along with these picturesque, magical moments, the freezing season also brings a fair share of hazards.

For homeowners and property owners in Utah, this means taking extra care to prevent accidents and injuries on your property.

To protect yourself, your loved ones and your guests from the dangers of these colder months — and to avoid costly lawsuits — it's essential to be proactive about safety. Here are some practical tips to help you prevent mishaps and keep your property safe this winter.

Remove snow and ice as soon as possible

Living in an area that experiences harsh winters means dealing with the inevitable task of snow and ice removal. These elements, if left unchecked, can significantly increase the risk of harm and injury to visitors and guests. As for the right time to tackle the task, it depends on the storm. Ideally, you'll want to clear the snow right after the storm has passed — before it has a chance to settle and freeze.

However, if the storm is particularly heavy, it may be wise to start clearing snow before it ends. This way, you'll have less to shovel or blow once the storm is completely over.

Of course, manually removing snow from your property can quickly turn into quite the workout. To avoid injuries and save yourself some time, check out these helpful snow removal tips from Home Depot. They can guide you on proper technique and equipment, making the task safer and more efficient.

Don't neglect the dangers above you

Slipping and falling are just some of the dangers associated with freezing winter weather. Unfortunately, there's more — much more — and it's right above you. If too much snow accumulates on your roof, it could come crashing down at the worst possible moment. The last thing you want is for your 90-year-old Great Aunt Joy to be buried by a pile of snow just as she's approaching your doorstep.

The best way to avoid this risk is to remove any accumulating snow before it becomes a serious issue. According to a LinkedIn article from SPI Health and Safety, this should be done before the snow reaches 70 cm (about two feet) in depth.

Repair potential trip hazards

Aside from precipitation, you'll want to address any other potential trip hazards people might encounter on your driveway or walkway. First and foremost, it's important to fix any broken pavement, potholes, cracks or protruding elements that could trip someone up.

In these darker winter months, also make sure your visitors have plenty of light guiding their footsteps up to your front door. If necessary, install lights along the pathway so they have a clear view of what's in front of them.

Don't forget about the inside of your house

Ridding your walkway of snow and ice is a no-brainer when it comes to preventing accidental injuries, but you'll literally trip over the finish line if you stop there.

When guests walk into your home, be sure to have a place for them to remove or dry off those wet shoes and boots. If you're not careful, a pile of winter footwear with snow caked on the bottom of the soles can quickly turn into a puddle that spells disaster.

What to do immediately after a slip and fall accident

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, accidents can happen. If you experience a slip and fall incident, it's important to take the right steps to protect your health and your legal rights. According to the experienced attorneys at Parker and McConkie, here are critical actions to take right away:

Call 911. If your injury is serious, you may need immediate medical attention. Call 911 and request emergency personnel to come to the scene, especially if you've sustained a head injury, visible bone fracture, or any injury that could be life-threatening. Getting prompt medical help can be crucial.

Preserve evidence. If the slip and fall was caused by someone else's negligence, gathering evidence is vital. Start by taking photos or videos of the accident scene, especially any hazardous conditions (such as ice, uneven surfaces, or poor lighting). If there were witnesses, try to get their contact information and ask for statements about what they saw. This evidence will be important if you decide to pursue a claim.

Seek medical care. Even if you don't feel immediate pain, it's a good idea to seek medical care as soon as possible. Injuries such as soft tissue damage or concussions might not show symptoms right away. Visit a local urgent care center or schedule an appointment with your primary care physician to ensure your injuries are properly evaluated.

Save your documents. Keep a record of all medical documents related to your injury, including bills, invoices and medical records. These documents will be critical for supporting your claim and ensuring you receive the compensation you're entitled to.

