Commanders sign WR Martavis Bryant, giving him a chance to play in NFL for 1st time since 2018

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have signed receiver Martavis Bryant, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, when he had his third substance-abuse violation. Washington cut kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday to give Bryant another comeback chance. The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant in May after he was on their practice squad last season. The 32-year-old played his last game on Nov. 11, 2018, for Oakland before the franchise moved to Las Vegas. Pittsburgh drafted Bryant out of Clemson in the fourth round a decade ago and he had eight touchdown receptions in 10 games as a rookie.