Patrick Kinahan: Bohanon making significant progress in BYU quarterback derby

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

PROVO — Two weeks into practice, with another three remaining before the first game, the starting quarterback for BYU remains a mystery.

No worries, though, the coaching staff isn't sweating it. For them, the point isn't to force a decision but rather let it play out to get more evidence.

Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon are the headliners, waging a fierce race to earn the right to start Aug. 31 against Southern Illinois. As long as it takes, essentially is the answer to the foremost question for the team.

"We're getting there, but I'm not in a hurry," offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said. "We're going to just keep playing. My experience with these things is usually the decision gets made on the field and it gets to a point where everybody on the team knows."

Roderick's comments came two days after the Cougars had a 102-play scrimmage Saturday during which both quarterbacks had their moments. Coach Kalani Sitake on Monday said "it's hard to make a decision right now."

Even as players don't know which player has the lead, the guess here is the coaches have a good read on the situation. In the current climate of secrecy that permeates college football, they may stay coy on the decision.

"It's starting to form," Sitake said. "When we get there and we're ready to announce something, then we'll do that. But right now, I'm really happy with the way the two guys are competing and looking forward to see them progress."

Handicapping the race from a distance, Bohanon has made significant strides over the last week. A solid week of practice could put him in position to win the job when the team breaks camp and begins preparing for the first game.

A junior college transfer who played in four games last season, Retzlaff had the lead coming out of spring practice. Perhaps his greatest asset was ball security, going through the spring without any turnovers.

The junior's ascension was aided by a shoulder injury to Bohanon, who was unable to show enough arm strength. He also trailed in tenure with the program, having arrived as a transfer from South Florida in January.

His goal all along was to get healthy in the offseason with the intention to fully compete when preseason camp opened. He proclaimed a return to his former self two weeks ago.

Retzlaff still had the edge through the first week, but Bohanon began to heat up last week. Looking more comfortable in the offense and showing off impressive athletic ability, Bohanon strung together his best consecutive practices since joining the program.

Worthy of note, Bohanon is the only Big 12 quarterback to win a conference championship. He led Baylor to a 12-2 record in 2021, culminating with win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Despite his success with the Bears, Bohanon lost the starting the job the following spring and transferred to South Florida. He played in seven games during the 2022 season and sat out last year.

Since arriving on campus, Bohanon quickly adjusted into a leadership role that is required of a quarterback. Indicative of his willingness to connect with teammates, he attended a church service last Sunday during which one of the players was speaking.

"It's easy for people to grasp on to Gerry," receiver Darius Lassiter said. "He just kind of has that natural aura that makes you want to play with him, and (he has) the leadership role, as well. The first day he got on campus he was kind of just directing people around. People just kind of like that — somebody that just wants to work and just wants the best interests of the team."

With only one season of eligibility left, Bohanon could follow the path of last season's initial starter, Kedon Slovis. At the same time, desperately needing a bounce back after going 5-7 last year, the coaches could have a quick trigger if the eventual starter struggles at all early this season.