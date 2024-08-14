Own a portion of a Lake Powell getaway home

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Lake Powell truly is an adventure-seeker's paradise. Aside from the allure of boating, fishing and sunbathing on secluded beaches, the surrounding landscape is a treat in itself. The beautiful canyons and red rock formations create the perfect backdrop for a relaxing retreat away from the busyness of the world. Even if you happen to grow tired of the water, the nearby canyons offer plenty more opportunities for hiking and further exploration!

Catering to both active and laid-back visitors, Lake Powell is perfect for family getaways. Fraxioned makes owning a piece of this dream destination more accessible than ever with fractional ownership opportunities now available in Page, Arizona.

Here's how you can become a part-owner of a Lake Powell retreat and enjoy all the beauty and excitement the area has to offer.

Share a lakeside townhome near the marinas

Discover the stunning Lake Escape townhome in Page, where comfort, convenience, and breathtaking views come together seamlessly. Its prime location offers easy access to Lake Powell, the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend and Antelope Canyon, making it a perfect retreat for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Situated just minutes from the Wahweap and Antelope Marinas, the townhome also provides quick access to nearby canyon trails, ideal for hiking and off-roading.

Fully furnished for your convenience, this townhome is the perfect place to unwind after a day of exploration and adventure.

Photo: Fraxioned

The benefits of fractional ownership

Why invest in an entire vacation home when you're only there a few times a year? Fraxioned's innovative fractional ownership model offers a better solution.

Here's how it works: Fractional ownership lets you enjoy all the perks of a vacation property without the full financial commitment. Instead of purchasing an entire home, you share the costs and benefits with other owners. For example, owning one-eighth of a property means you get 44 days, or about six weeks, of blissful relaxation at Lake Powell annually.

On top of that, you don't have to worry about the burden of full ownership because Fraxioned takes care of all of the maintenance and management needs. They do all the hard work and you get to maximize your vacation time.

No need to worry about unused vacation time

Not everyone can commit to spending six weeks in their vacation homes every year — and, luckily, with fractional ownership, you don't have to.

As a fractional owner of a luxury Lake Powell vacation home, you can offset some of the ownership costs by allowing Fraxioned to rent out your unused time. You don't have to worry about packing in all 44 days into the calendar year if it doesn't fit your schedule. Fraxioned can simply list any nights you're not using up for rent on nightly rental sites.

Photo: Fraxioned

It's not a timeshare

Unlike traditional timeshares, where vacation time is restricted to specific periods, Fraxioned's fractional ownership offers a more flexible and profitable arrangement. Through their LLC structure, you hold a share in the property, allowing you to build equity and potentially benefit from property value increases. This way, you're not just buying a vacation home — you're turning your beloved getaway spot into an investment.

"Unlike a timeshare, fractional homeownership properties follow the real estate market values and have the benefit of increasing property value as the overall market increases," David Harris of Coldwell Banker Warburg told Forbes. "So, if the fractional property you own increases in value during your ownership, you can sell for profit."

Here's what current owners are saying

If you're worried that the fractional ownership model sounds too good to be true, just listen to what current owners are saying about their experience.

"Shared ownership has been such a blessing to our family," wrote one Fraxioned owner on Google. "It has allowed us to affordably vacation to the same place every year while keeping our investment safe. Fraxioned does a great job!"

Another said, "What an experience!! … The team at FRAXIONED is so helpful and always available to handle any needs we have, big or small. We own three shares in two different properties and it is one of the best decisions we have made for our family."

Secure your dream retreat at Lake Powell

Fraxioned makes it easy and affordable to own a vacation home at Lake Powell. Embrace the advantages of fractional ownership and make Lake Powell your go-to family getaway! Explore current listings and find your perfect retreat at fraxioned.com.