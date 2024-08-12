Freshman Isaac Wilson named Utah football's backup quarterback to Cam Rising

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — There was no doubt in Kyle Whittingham's mind.

Freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson had done enough in the two weeks of fall camp to leave no doubts, and as such, Whittingham named Wilson the team's QB2 on Monday.

"Cam Rising No. 1, Isaac Wilson No. 2; that's where we're at," Whittingham said. "Three and four, still working through that, but without much debate Cam is one and Isaac is two."

Enough said.

Wilson had the traditional growing pains of learning the offense as a freshman in the first week of fall camp, but quickly fell into a rhythm and became the go-to guy should Rising not be on the field. Whittingham said that was only helped in that Wilson continues to "get better each day."

"He's seeing the field better, he's making better decisions, he's got a live arm — ball comes out of his hand like he's supposed to," Whittingham said of Wilson. "Very mobile, and that's another facet that he is, really the strength of his is being able to have escapeability in the pocket. He senses the rush very well, able to get himself out of jams and still make a play on the move."

That should come as no surprise given the way Wilson took command of the offense in spring ball, where he had arguably the best showing of quarterbacks not named Rising. That spring of development, though, is what gave Wilson a chance, Whittingham added.

"He would not have an opportunity to start this fall, in my opinion, if he had not had the spring experience and the summer experience for that matter," Whittingham said. "And it's to the point now where roughly 50%, maybe a little more, of high school recruits are mid-year guys. It is such an advantage academically, as well as football wise."

Wilson enrolled early and quickly become a valuable asset on the offensive side of the ball, to the point that Whittingham said Wilson was locked in a "neck and neck" battle with third-year QB Brandon Rose.

But Wilson understands that being named QB2 isn't a stopping point; there's still more to learn and develop as he works to be Rising's backup.

"I mean, it's just a great opportunity for me to even be here. ... But, of course, it's a good feeling, but I gotta keep working," Wilson said.

"I've just gotta keep working," Wilson added. "I'm just a freshman. I haven't earned anything yet, and the coaches always say we need the team more than they need us. I stand true to that. So I just want to come out here and ball, do my best, learn everything, and just have fun."

As to how Rose and Cal Poly transfer QB Sam Huard will land in the pecking order of the depth chart remains unknown, but Whittingham said the focus turns mostly to the season and getting Rising and Wilson the reps they need to play this season.

Huard comes in as a former five-star quarterback, but joined the program a month before fall camp, limiting his exposure to the playbook and system. Still, he'll have his chance to compete as he learns the system.