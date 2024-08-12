When the world falls apart, people trust this Utah law firm to put it back together

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

In the blink of an eye, someone else's carelessness can shatter your world. A single car accident, a medical blunder, or a preventable tragedy can plunge you into a whirlwind of physical pain, emotional turmoil and financial strain, leaving you to face a future that feels uncertain and overwhelming.

In moments of profound crisis, when the weight of injustice and the burden of grief seem overwhelming, it's natural to search for someone who can restore a sense of hope and security. That's where Parker & McConkie steps in.

For more than four decades, this Utah law firm has been a beacon of support for those facing the darkest times in their lives. From high-stakes legal battles to compassionate advocacy, they have earned a reputation for not only fighting for justice but also for genuinely caring about their clients' well-being.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of personal injury or wrongful death, here's how the experienced attorneys at Parker & McConkie can help.

No strangers to tough cases

As one of the oldest personal injury law firms in the state, Parker & McConkie has earned a reputation for handling complex, high-profile cases with skill and success. These names and stories may sound familiar.

Lauren McCluskey

In 2018, University of Utah student athlete Lauren McCluskey was murdered by her ex-boyfriend after filing multiple harassment reports about him with campus police. Jim McConkie and Brad Parker represented the McCluskey family in a lawsuit against the university for its role in Lauren's death. The university admitted its failures and settled for $13.5 million. The McCluskey family pledged to donate the full amount, after fees, to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which works to enhance campus safety, particularly for women.

Zhifan Dong

Another U of U student, Zhifan Dong was an international student from China whose story is tragically similar to McCluskey's. Dong had also filed multiple domestic abuse reports with campus police about her ex-boyfriend. Once again, a mishandling of the situation led to another preventable murder. Dong's parents sued the university and Parker & McConkie helped them reach a $5 million settlement.

Gabby Petito

The parents of Gabby Petito, a social media influencer murdered by her fiancé Brian Laundrie, teamed up with Parker & McConkie to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab police. Weeks before Laundrie killed Petito, the Moab police stopped the couple after a report of a domestic dispute. Petito's parents contend that the police missed warning signs and failed to intervene effectively, which could have saved their daughter's life.

Breanna Jimenez

After being pulled over and arrested for minor traffic violations, Breanna Jimenez was taken to Salt Lake County Jail, where she suffered an accidental drug overdose during the intake process. Jail staff and nurses displayed deliberate indifference to her deteriorating condition and denied her the emergency care that would have saved her life. Instead, Breanna was callously left to die alone on the cement floor of a jail cell. Breanna's family sued Salt Lake County and Parker & McConkie helped them reach a record $1.5 million settlement with the county.

These cases offer just a glimpse into the unwavering commitment Parker & McConkie brings to seeking justice for every client they represent.

Your trusted personal injury lawyer

After dealing with personal injury firsthand or witnessing its effects on someone you love, it's easy to feel alone, hopeless or doubtful that anyone can help. Parker & McConkie's mission is to step in and ease these burdens. They promise to treat you with care, compassion and the best legal representation available. And they're very good at what they do.

To get a better idea of the caliber of service they provide, all you need to do is read through the hundreds of five-star Google reviews and testimonials from past clients.

"Their diligence and expertise were evident as they navigated our case, negotiating skillfully to achieve a highly favorable outcome in what initially appeared to be a nearly insurmountable situation," one reviewer wrote. "While I hope to never find myself in need of such services again, I am confident that Parker McConkie will be my first call if the need arises."

Another wrote, "I had the pleasure of working with Parker & McConkie Personal Injury Lawyers, and I can't recommend them highly enough. From the very beginning, they treated me with respect and genuine care, making a stressful and overwhelming situation much more manageable."

Several more reviewers noted the firm's expertise, professionalism and excellent communication, but their kindness and integrity is another recurring theme. In an article for MSN, written by Jake Smiths, a Parker & McConkie managing partner and trial attorney Brian C. Stewart explained how his firm has earned this reputation.

"Compassion for our clients usually takes the form of listening intently to their needs and constantly communicating about the course of their case," Stewart explains. "Our clients can see we are as emotionally invested in the outcome of their case as we would be if it involved our own spouse, child, parent, or friend."

From victim to victory

If you or a loved one has been affected by an accident or wrongful death, don't face this challenge alone. The experienced team at Parker & McConkie is here to offer you the support and expertise you need. With over 40 years of dedicated service in personal injury law, they are ready to help you understand your options and fight for the justice you deserve.

