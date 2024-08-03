Dortmund signs Brazilian defender Yan Couto on loan from Manchester City

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund has signed Brazilian defender Yan Couto on loan from Manchester City with an option to make the move permanent. The Bundesliga club says the 22-year-old Couto agreed a loan through June 2025 and will stay at Dortmund "in the event that certain sporting criteria are fulfilled in the coming season." Couto joined City in 2020 from Coritiba and spent loan spells at Sporting Braga and Girona. Last season, he helped Girona to a surprising third place in the Spanish league. He played 59 league games over two seasons for the Spanish side. Couto has made four appearances for Brazil.

