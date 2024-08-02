George Springer leaves Blue Jays' game at Yankees after fouling ball off shin

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Toronto slugger George Springer left an 8-5 victory over the New York Yankees in the middle of the seventh inning after fouling a pitch off his left shin and was going to have a scan. Springer fouled a 90.1 mph sinker from Michael Tonkin off the shin in the sixth inning and fell to the ground. He struck out and played defense in the bottom of the sixth. He was replaced in right field by Steward Berroa. in the seventh. Blue Jays manager John Schneider says "I think it'll be all right."