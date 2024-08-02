Jazz Age starts at Yankee Stadium with Chisholm putting short porch reference on his chest

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — The Jazz Age began at Yankee Stadium with some cool threads. Jazz Chisholm Jr. prepared for his first game in pinstripes in a T-shirt with "314" across his chest, a reference to the distance of the famous right field short porch. Chisholm was acquired from Miami last Saturday for three minor leaguers. He entered his first home game in pinstripes hitting .368 with four homers and eight RBIs, sparking the Yankees to a five-game winning streak and their best stretch since early June.