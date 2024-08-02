News / 

Games events that no longer exist: Take the quiz for a chance to win!

By KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 2:26 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Through the ages, a number of Games events have been discontinued. Topendsports reports competitors used to earn medals in events like motor boating, croquet, underwater swimming and live pigeon shooting. Some only appeared once and others made numerous appearances.

Take this quiz and see if you can guess which used to be actual events and which never really happened. Make sure and give your email at the end for a chance to win a $100 gift card from America First Credit Union.

As an alternative method of entry, you may press "skip" the quiz and simply provide your email to be entered into the contest.

