Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job and is "not so excited" about coaching a national team. Ancelotti has a contract at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for another two years. Last season, Brazil tried to lure him. The 65-year-old Italian is not enamored with the thought of swapping a club for a country. He says, "My idea is that Real Madrid will be my last club." He was speaking to former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel's Obi One podcast.