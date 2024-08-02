Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 11:56 a.m.

 
MADRID — Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job and is "not so excited" about coaching a national team. Ancelotti has a contract at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for another two years. Last season, Brazil tried to lure him. The 65-year-old Italian is not enamored with the thought of swapping a club for a country. He says, "My idea is that Real Madrid will be my last club." He was speaking to former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel's Obi One podcast.

The Associated Press

