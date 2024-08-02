New housing at Utah Tech University boasts game room, fitness center and on-site grocery store

By Bridger Palmer, St. George News | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 10:42 a.m.

 
Campus View Suites III rise into a sunny July day, St. George, July 23.

Campus View Suites III rise into a sunny July day, St. George, July 23. (Bridger Palmer, St. George News)

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. GEORGE — Utah Tech officials say "unprecedented growth" over the last few years has spurred the completion of a new, more contemporary student housing building.

Campus View Suites III has just opened and will provide more than 400 additional beds for students than its predecessor. The suites sit on the site of the former Nisson Towers building, which was torn down in 2023.

Jon Gibb, director of facility planning and construction at Utah Tech, told St. George News that the last of the furniture will be moved in soon, and students will be able to enjoy the housing next semester.

Campus View Suites III isn't just bigger than the Nisson Towers; it also has more bells and whistles that Gibb said they added due to student feedback.

Read the full article at St. George News.

Related stories

Most recent Southern Utah stories

Related topics

Southern UtahUtah
Bridger Palmer

    Most Viewed

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  