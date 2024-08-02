New housing at Utah Tech University boasts game room, fitness center and on-site grocery store

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. GEORGE — Utah Tech officials say "unprecedented growth" over the last few years has spurred the completion of a new, more contemporary student housing building.

Campus View Suites III has just opened and will provide more than 400 additional beds for students than its predecessor. The suites sit on the site of the former Nisson Towers building, which was torn down in 2023.

Jon Gibb, director of facility planning and construction at Utah Tech, told St. George News that the last of the furniture will be moved in soon, and students will be able to enjoy the housing next semester.

Campus View Suites III isn't just bigger than the Nisson Towers; it also has more bells and whistles that Gibb said they added due to student feedback.

Read the full article at St. George News.