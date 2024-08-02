Need ideas to freshen up your home? Find them at the 2024 Salt Lake Parade of Homes

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

In 2024, refreshing your home design is all about embracing creativity, sustainability, and functionality. Whether you're looking to revamp a single room or embark on a whole-house makeover, there are so many exciting trends out there that can breathe new life into your home.

The Salt Lake Parade of Homes is the perfect place to find examples of design and craftsmanship to inspire you for your own space.

From integrating smart technology and materials to exploring nature-centered design and clean modern lines, visitors to this year's Salt Lake Parade of Homes will find plenty of new ideas to help you transform your home into a stylish and comfortable sanctuary.

A peek at 2024's biggest home trends

Sustainable, eco-friendly design is here to stay.

Builders and homeowners are increasingly opting for environmentally friendly materials like reclaimed wood, recycled metal, and low-VOC paints. Energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and "green" roofs are also becoming more popular as part of an overall commitment to reducing environmental impact. What's good for the environment and homeowners is a win for everyone!

Smart home technology is more integrated than ever.

From automated lighting and climate control to security systems and voice-activated assistants, homes are becoming smarter and more efficient. The focus is on creating seamless, user-friendly experiences that enhance convenience for homeowners.

Photo: Salt Lake Home Builders Association

Flexible and multifunctional spaces are a necessity since the rise of remote work.

Many employees work hybrid or fully remote since the COVID-19 pandemic, so homebuilders are seeing a demand for home offices or multifunction spaces. Think: rooms that can be easily converted into guest rooms, play areas, and hobby spaces. Built-in storage is a huge part of this trend as well.

Minimalist style continues to influence home design.

The focus is on clean lines, uncluttered spaces and functional design. Gone are the kitschy kitchens and overstuffed living rooms. This aesthetic promotes a sense of tranquility and simplicity, often incorporating hidden storage to maintain a sleek look.

Photo: Salt Lake Home Builders Association

America's original Parade of Homes

Finding inspiration for your current home (or your dream home) is exciting. Even the smallest tweak to your design or decor can make you, your family, and your guests feel more comfortable and at ease. Whether it be a new smart appliance, punchy paint color, or even building plans for a whole new home, the Parade of Homes is the best source for inspiration.

Since the first Salt Lake Parade of Homes in 1946, millions have crossed the thresholds of countless Parade homes. According to studies done by the Parade of Homes, many attendees build, remodel, or change at least one aspect of their home with ideas they take home from the event.

Buy your tickets online

This year's lineup of homes may be the best one yet, so mark your calendars and make plans to attend the Salt Lake Parade of Homes. Immerse yourself in a world of architectural brilliance and imaginative design. Whether you're a prospective homeowner, an industry professional, or simply an admirer of fine craftsmanship, this event promises to leave a lasting impression.

The Salt Lake Parade of Homes runs August 2-17 from noon to 9 pm every day except Sunday and Monday.

Tickets are required for entry, and children over 3 must have their own ticket. Ticket sales aren't available at the parade homes, so make sure to secure yours in advance. Click here to purchase your tickets to the 2024 Salt Lake Parade of Homes. Don't miss this chance to experience some of the most stunning new homes in Utah!