Pavan, Friedrichsen and Wiebe share the lead after the opening round of the Italian Open

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 12:52 p.m.

 
CERVIA, Italy — Home player Andrea Pavan was part of a three-way share of the lead after the first round of the Italian Open. Pavan's bogey-free 64 put him at 7 under with Denmark's Sebastian Friedrichsen and American Gunner Wiebe. Malaysia's Gavin Green made four birdies in the last six holes to sit one shot back alongside Marcus Kinhult after the Swede birdied the last hole. Pavan was supported by the Italian crowd at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia. Although he noted that he hadn't played the course in 20 years. Pavan's two European tour wins came in 2018 and 2019.

The Associated Press

