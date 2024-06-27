Want to follow swimming in Paris? Then get up to speed on WADA, doping, China and trimetazidine

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOKYO — The Paris Olympics open next month and the agency that oversees doping enforcement is under scrutiny following allegations it failed to pursue positive tests of Chinese swimmers who won medals — including three gold — at the Tokyo Games in 2021. The focus on the World Anti-Doping Agency and China's swimmers raises questions for athletes about the fairness of the competitions and the effectiveness of doping control at the Olympics. American swimmer Katie Ledecky said recently "it's hard going into Paris knowing that we're going to be racing some of these athletes."