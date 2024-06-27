Want to follow swimming in Paris? Then get up to speed on WADA, doping, China and trimetazidine

By Stephen Wade, Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOKYO — The Paris Olympics open next month and the agency that oversees doping enforcement is under scrutiny following allegations it failed to pursue positive tests of Chinese swimmers who won medals — including three gold — at the Tokyo Games in 2021. The focus on the World Anti-Doping Agency and China's swimmers raises questions for athletes about the fairness of the competitions and the effectiveness of doping control at the Olympics. American swimmer Katie Ledecky said recently "it's hard going into Paris knowing that we're going to be racing some of these athletes."

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
Stephen Wade

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  