French F1 driver Pierre Gasly signs multi-year contract extension with Alpine team

ENSTONE, England — The Alpine Formula 1 team says its driver Pierre Gasly has signed a multi-year contract extension. Alpine says the deal takes "Pierre into the 2025 season and beyond." No further details were given. The 28-year-old Frenchman is in his second season with Alpine. After a tough start to this campaign he has scored points in the past three races heading into this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. He finished 11th in the drivers' standings last season with a best finish of third at the Netherlands GP.