NBA draft tracker: Jazz pick in; news and analysis from the 2024 NBA draft

Estimated read time: 9-10 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2024 NBA draft is here.

The Utah Jazz have three picks in this year's draft — two in Wednesday's first round (No. 10 and No. 29) and one in Thursday's second round (No. 32).

Follow along for news and analysis of this year's draft.

Draft results

1. Atlanta — Zaccharie Risacher, F, France

The Hawks kept this a mystery until the very end. Ultimately, Quin Snyder's Hawks went with the teenage wing from France. Risacher spent last season playing for JL Bourg in France's LNB Élite league, averaging 11.1 points and four rebounds across the EuroCup and Pro A.

2. Washington — Alex Sarr, C, France

The 19-year-old 7-foot-1 center was one of the players in consideration for the No. 1 pick and gives the Wizards a centerpiece to build around. He's shown a lot of flashes as a unique versatile big man who could be a defensive monster as well as a productive offensive player.

3. Houston — Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

Sheppard may be the best shooter in the draft. He shot 52% from 3-point range and can hit off the dribble and on the move. He's on the smaller side, but his shooting should no doubt translate to the NBA.

4. San Antonio — Stephon Castle, G, UConn

Castle was a player the Jazz had been rumored to be interested in trading up for — if he fell past San Antonio; that didn't happen. The UConn guard, who plans on playing point guard at the NBA, is one of the best defenders in the draft and has a great feel for the game on the offensive end. The one knock: his shooting. The Spurs have done wonders with other players' shots; will Castle be the next?

5. Detroit — Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said that there would be some surprising picks – this one was that. Holland was projected to go toward the back end of the lottery, but Detroit made him a top-five pick. Also surprising: Former Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey, who was recently hired by Detroit, didn't pick center Donovan Clingan.

6. Charlotte — Tidjane Salaun, F, France

Maybe the draft's biggest wild card. Saluan is a project, but he has all the signs of being an NBA prototypical wing. It's a gamble, but in a draft that is low on upside swings, it's not the worst bet. Also, three French players being taken in the top six has to be a draft first.

7. Portland — Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

Are the Blazers already moving on from Deandre Ayton? Clingan projects to be an elite rim protector in the NBA and is far from a negative on the offensive end. This might be a value play, too, considering most mocks had Clingan in the top five.

8 Minnesota — Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

We have a trade! Minnesota has traded into San Antonio's spot to get the high-scoring Kentucky guard. Dillingham can get buckets — but is lacking on the other side of the court. The Spurs got a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap.

9. Memphis — Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Another shocker. Edey was the two-time national player of the year, but there are plenty of doubts if his game will translate to the NBA. Memphis apparently thinks it will work out just fine.

10. Utah — Cody Williams, F, Colorado

Like brother like brother? The Jazz sure hope so. Utah took the younger brother of Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams — a player who's turned into one of the rising stars in the NBA.

Like his brother, Cody Williams is a long-armed versatile wing who can shoot.

Williams is 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan — excellent measurement for an NBA forward. He was a solid defender as a freshman at Colorado and shot well from 3-point range (albeit on low attempts). He plays well in a system as both a passer and cutter. He's not the most dynamic wing, but one that should be a solid NBA player for years.

11. Chicago — Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite

Buzelis is a 6-foot-10 forward who plays more like a two-guard. That gives him great positional size, but his shooting splits in his lone season in the G League weren't great. Buzelis was born in Chicago, so it was a fun moment to see him go to the Bulls.

12. Oklahoma City — Nikola Topic, G, Serbia

He's a talented passer who was projected to go near the top of the draft before a torn ACL ended his season.

13. Sacramento — Devin Carter, G, Providence

One of the best perimeter defenders in the draft and a superb athlete. He averaged 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds and is a true two-way guard. His age — he's 22 — might be the only reason he fell this far.

14. Washington — Bub Carrington, G, Pittsburgh

One of the most important skills an NBA guard can possess is knowing how to use ball screens; Carrington is one of the best in the class at doing just that. The Wizards get a playmaking partner for Sarr.

15. Miami Heat — Kel'el Ware, F, Indiana

The Heat locked up Bam Adebayo on a huge new deal — and now they might have found his front court partner of the future.

16. Philadelphia — Jared McCain, G, Duke

McCain is a great shooter (41% from 3-point range as a freshman) and is strong enough to play through contact. He'll be undersized as a two-guard in the NBA, but he's good at relocating and sliding to different spots along the 3-point line to get open.

No. 17 Los Angeles Lakers — Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee

Knecht's slide is done. The Tennessee forward entered the night hoping to be taken in the top 10; instead, he'll get to play with LeBron James. Knecht, who is 23, is seen as a player ready to play now and his shooting should allow him to break into the Lakers rotation immediately.

No. 18 Orlando — Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

Da Silva should be able to jump in immediately and contribute to Orlando's young and emerging team. If he bulks up he could potentially play some small-ball 4, but as is, he's a small forard that does a lot of things well.

No. 19 Toronto — Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor

A guard who is seen as a shooter but one who didn't shoot all that well at Baylor. After the Raptors picked Gradey Dick last year, they seem to be prioritizing shooting over everything else.

No. 20 Cleveland — Jaylon Tyson, G, Cleveland

Tyson is a dynamic offensive player — and his ability to score and pass gives him a chance. Now, can he defend at the NBA level?

No. 21 New Orleans — Yves Missi C, Baylor

This actually feels like a pretty safe pick. Players this big, athletic and hardworking usually turn out to be something — even if it's simply a rotation big.

No. 22 Denver — DaRon Holmes, C, Dayton

Denver moved up from No. 28 to snag Holme. The Dayton product has a lot of tools teams look for in a modern big — he can pass, dribble and shoot. But at 6-foot-9, he's a bit undersized at his position. Holmes, though, will be able to learn from the best big man in the world in Denver.

The Nuggets gave up No. 28, No. 56 and two future second-round picks to get Holmes.

No. 23 Milwaukee — A.J. Johnson, G, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)

Johnson came down from the crowd to meet commissioner Adam Silver — meaning he wasn't expected to go this high. He averaged 2.9 points in his lone season in Australia, but a strong combine performance pushed him into the first round.

No. 24 Washington — KyShawn George, F, Miami

The Wizards' busy day continues. Washington moved up from No. 26 in order to grab the Miami wing, who can really shoot. Is he athletic enough to last in the NBA? That's the concern.

Wizards gave up No. 51 to move up two spots.

No. 25 New York — Pacome Dadiet, W, France

Dadiet has legitimate off-ball scoring ability — especially considering he's only 18. He has the potential to be a three-level scorer. He's young but is a big wing that can score. It's the type of player that can make a front office look really smart down the road.

No. 26 Oklahoma City — Dillon Jones, G, Weber State

Oklahoma City traded into the No. 26 spot to grab Weber State guard. The Thunder love isolation players and Jones carried the Wildcats' offense for large stretches during his career in Ogden. And OKC clearly liked Jones, considering it sent FIVE second-round picks to New York for the pick.

No. 27 Minnesota, Terrance Shannon Jr, W, Illinois

Really production season at Illinois, but there are doubts if his style of play will translate. And at 23, his age is a concern.

No. 28 Phoenix Suns, F, Virginia

This looks like a strong move for the Suns. Phoenix moved back and then may have landed one of the best wing defenders in the draft. Now, his offense needs a lot of work — but if the Suns can get it to a passable level, Dunn could be a steal.

No. 29 Utah Jazz — Isaiah Collier, G, USC

Consider this an upside swing. The best flashes of Collier make you think he can be an All-Star. The more likely outcome, though, is a career backup. His ability to get into the paint to score or pass was obvious during his lone season at USC. That said, there are plenty of holes in his game.

He's an inconsistent shooter, has turnover issues and his defense wasn't good enough. But the upside is there — and at the end of the first round (especially in this draft) that makes this pick at least interesting.

No. 30 Boston Celtics — Baylor Scheierman F, Creighton

Scheierman looks the part of a solid role player in the NBA with his shooting and decision-maker. Boston may have just landed a real floor spacer who can run off movement and knock down shots.

Draft order