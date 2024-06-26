Oakland's Kyle McCann called out after missing home plate and then making contact with a teammate

By Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 5:43 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 3:32 p.m.

 
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kyle McCann was called out in bizarre fashion during the second inning of the Oakland Athletics' game against the Angels. McCann failed to touch home plate and then made contact with a teammate who had already scored. McCann followed Armando Alvarez home to score on Max Schuemann's RBI double. McCann stumbled and failed to step on the plate. He nearly ran into Alvarez, who instinctively reached out to steady him before McCann returned and touched the plate. Home plate umpire John Bacon immediately called McCann out, because a player isn't allowed to assist another player who's still running the bases.

