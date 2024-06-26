US Olympic and Paralympic Committee awards Sarah Hirshland a 5-year contract extension as CEO

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced it is giving a five-year contract extension to CEO Sarah Hirshland. It's a move that will keep the executive in her role through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In a letter addressed to the USOPC community, chairman Gene Sykes said Hirshland's "accountability, transparency, and inclusivity has transformed our organization." Financial terms of the contract, which will run through 2029 when it is finalized, were not disclosed. According to the USOPC's most recent financial disclosures, Hirshland made $1.1 million in "reportable compensation" in 2022.