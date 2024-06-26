US Olympic and Paralympic Committee awards Sarah Hirshland a 5-year contract extension as CEO

By Eddie Pells, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 3:06 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced it is giving a five-year contract extension to CEO Sarah Hirshland. It's a move that will keep the executive in her role through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In a letter addressed to the USOPC community, chairman Gene Sykes said Hirshland's "accountability, transparency, and inclusivity has transformed our organization." Financial terms of the contract, which will run through 2029 when it is finalized, were not disclosed. According to the USOPC's most recent financial disclosures, Hirshland made $1.1 million in "reportable compensation" in 2022.

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
Eddie Pells

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  