The Utah Checkdown podcast: Wrapping up Utah recruiting visits; previewing TCU, Houston

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wrapped up its official recruiting visits, with a total of 11 athletes committed for the 2025 recruiting class and more still to come.

Host Josh Furlong takes a look at who has committed to Utah already, while previewing some of the names to watch for in the coming days as these athletes prepare for their senior season of high school.

Josh continues down the Utah schedule to do a deeper dive on two Texas opponents — one of which that is very familiar to Utah.

Give the podcast a listen below or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.