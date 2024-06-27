Utah reservoir are nearly 100% full. Here are some of the best places to kayak

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Those winter snowstorms may have been inconvenient, but they're paying dividends this summer, with Utah reservoirs overspilling (literally) with water from a more-than-plentiful spring runoff. In fact, many of the state's reservoirs are experiencing the highest water levels seen in 13 years.

The Utah Division of Water Resources reports major reservoirs like Jordanelle and Deer Creek are approaching or at 100% capacity, which in turn has revitalized the state's lakes and rivers. This significant increase in water levels is great not only for the state's water conservation efforts, but also for outdoor enthusiasts — particularly those keen on kayaking.

With reservoirs swelling, the popularity of kayaking is bound to as well. Grab a paddle, because there's a number of locations perfect for setting sail.

Deer Creek Reservoir

Nestled in the southwest of Heber Valley and easily accessible from Provo, Deer Creek Reservoir is a favorite spot of many locals and out-of-towners alike due to its panoramic views of Mount Timpanogos.

Because of its calm waters, it's also an excellent choice for paddlers of all skill levels, with ample space for leisurely paddles as well as more vigorous water activities.

Jordanelle Reservoir

Close to Heber City, Jordanelle Reservoir is not only popular for its kayaking but also for its state-of-the-art facilities, like multiple boating ramps, fish cleaning stations, and pro shop, to name a few. It's also close to the local-favorite Dairy Keen restaurant.

Photo: Lifetime Products

Bear Lake

Straddling the Utah-Idaho border, Bear Lake is renowned for its striking blue waters, earning it the nickname "Caribbean of the Rockies," according to Utah.com. The lake's large size (20 miles long and 8 miles wide) and gentle waves make it an ideal destination for kayakers looking for a scenic and relaxing paddle.

Don't forget to try the famous raspberry shakes near the lake!

Lake Powell

Located in southern Utah, Lake Powell offers a kayaking experience unlike any other with its spectacular canyon walls and crystal-clear waters. The lake's extensive area is dotted with numerous bays and coves, perfect for explorers looking for adventure on the water. With higher water levels this year than last, many previously inaccessible areas are now ready for your paddle.

Photo: Lifetime Products

Mirror Lake

For those seeking tranquility, Mirror Lake the Uinta Mountains offers pristine, calm waters surrounded by dense forests and high peaks, according to recreation.gov.

At more than 10,000 feet in elevation, it's the perfect spot to escape the stress of life – and an ideal spot for beginners (or anyone looking for a gentle paddle). Because of the higher elevation and cooler temperatures, a sit-in kayak could be a good option for Mirror Lake.

Grab your kayak and go!

Photo: Lifetime Products

Photo: Lifetime Products

​​With several options for kayaks and paddleboards available as well as great conditions for trips to the lake or reservoir, there's no better time to get into on-the-water fun with friends and family in Utah. The water levels are high and so are the vibes, and this summer is the perfect time to get out and paddle.

