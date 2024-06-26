How a non-traditional education path can lead to a valuable degree

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

It's the question asked to every eager, fresh faced high school graduate: "Where are you going to college?" It's usually followed by, "What are you studying?"

But maybe a traditional degree isn't for you. It might be that you're not ready to decide on a career. Or you know exactly what you want to do, and it doesn't involve a four-year degree! While a bachelor's degree has become the expectation for many, not everyone needs or wants to get a traditional degree.

Whether you're fresh out of high school and hesitant to jump right into a university or you're an adult looking to develop a new skill without a high price tag, a technical education certificate could be a great option.

About technical education at Snow College

Students who want to learn a trade like cosmetology, cyber security or welding can do so affordably at Snow College. On this path, technical education is higher education. These degrees and certificates all fall under the Utah System of Higher Education.

Utah is in dire need of more skilled laborers across all industries, as shown by data from the United States Chamber of Commerce. There are currently only 44 workers for every 100 available jobs, so getting a technical or vocational degree is a smart option.

At Snow College, each technical education credit is only $85, and tuition assistance is available. Snow has some of the lowest tuition in the Utah — so college might be more affordable than you think.

Students can obtain short-term certificate training. General education classes are not required to start, so there are fewer barriers to beginning the career path of your dreams. Plus, at Snow, you get college credit for every class you take, which means no wasted time on filler classes.

Flexible programs that save time and money

If you already have some technical education but want to work towards an associate degree, Snow College will apply your technical education credits toward your associate degree. That could take up to one year off your total time to a degree, saving you time and money. Upon graduation, your Snow College associate degree will transfer seamlessly, connecting you to any university in the state.

This transition is another step toward a successful and long-lasting career. Snow College takes these "tech ed" classes and applies them toward an associate of science. Some of the benefits of a technical education at Snow include:

Your credits don't expire.

You'll save time – students can earn an associate degree in as little as one year.

Students can complete many of these classes online or on campus.

Propelling you toward a successful future

Once an associate degree is earned, the possibilities are endless. You can immediately start your career or transfer to a larger university if you want to further your education.

Snow's 2024 valedictorian, Joseph Bliss, is following this path firsthand. Initially unsure of his career path, Bliss began with the simple goal of obtaining a technical certificate. Now he is headed to Southern Utah University.

Bliss will earn a bachelor's degree with less time and money spent than if he would have started and completed all four years at SUU. If your goal is to transfer, it's important to know that:

Snow College has transfer agreements with every public university in the state.

Snow has the lowest tuition in the state, according to collegevine.

CBE (Competency-based education) is offered at Snow. Students save even more time and money toward a degree by being allowed to earn credit based on demonstrated skill rather than sitting through a class.

Ultimately, students can earn a certificate or degree at Snow and, if they desire, continue on the path to achieve an affordable and seamless degree or career of their choice.

Photo: Snow College

Enroll at Snow today

Discover the perfect blend of quality education and affordability at Snow College. The school offers seamless transfer options so you can complete your degree efficiently and within your desired time frame. Embrace an easy transition to Snow College, where you can thrive and reach your fullest potential.

For a short time, Snow College prospective students can apply to a new TechConnect scholarship. The first 100 students enrolled in technical education will receive a $500 scholarship. Learn more at snow.edu/techconnect. For admissions help, call 800-848-3399.