Jayson Tatum scores 33 points, Celtics rebound from loss to beat Cavs 106-93 for 2-1 series lead

CLEVELAND — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics looked more like themselves after stumbling at home, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-93 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The top-seeded Celtics didn't mess around after dropping losing Game 2 on their parquet floor by 24. Tatum scored on a three-point play and the Celtics opened the second half with 14 straight points to open a 23-point lead. That was way too much for the Cavs, who overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth to stun Boston in March. Donovan Mitchell scored 33 for Cleveland, but the All-Star guard aggravated a left knee injury in the fourth quarter