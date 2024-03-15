Florida downs No. 19 Alabama 102-88 to reach semifinals of SEC Tournament

By Mark Mcgee, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 11:28 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 10:26 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 23 points and led five Gators in double figures as sixth-seeded Florida routed No. 19 Alabama 102-88 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Losses by regular season champ Tennessee and No. 2 seed Kentucky earlier Friday makes this the first time the SEC's top three seeds all lost their tournament openers since 1983. The Gators will face No. 7 seed Texas A&M in the semifinals Saturday. The Aggies upset ninth-ranked Kentucky earlier Friday. Alabama came in having won the SEC regular season title and tournament championship two of the past three years under coach Nate Oats.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Mark Mcgee

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  