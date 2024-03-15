Florida downs No. 19 Alabama 102-88 to reach semifinals of SEC Tournament

Leer en español Read in English

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 23 points and led five Gators in double figures as sixth-seeded Florida routed No. 19 Alabama 102-88 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Losses by regular season champ Tennessee and No. 2 seed Kentucky earlier Friday makes this the first time the SEC's top three seeds all lost their tournament openers since 1983. The Gators will face No. 7 seed Texas A&M in the semifinals Saturday. The Aggies upset ninth-ranked Kentucky earlier Friday. Alabama came in having won the SEC regular season title and tournament championship two of the past three years under coach Nate Oats.

