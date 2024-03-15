Last-ditch 3 keeps NC State alive; Wolfpack beat UVA 73-65 in OT after bank shot ties it at buzzer

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 10:39 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 10:24 p.m.

 
Leer en español

WASHINGTON — Michael O'Connell kept North Carolina State's NCAA Tournament hopes alive by the slimmest of margins, banking in a wild 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime in a 73-65 victory over Virginia in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The 10th-seeded Wolfpack are one victory from pulling off an epic five-wins-in-five-days run for the ACC's automatic bid. If they do it, they'll remember this escape for a while. With the score 58-55, Isaac Mckneely missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Virginia. O'Connell rushed the ball up the left sideline and shot from in front of his team's bench. The shot banked off the glass, then rolled around the rim and in.

