Saints add wide receivers Cedrick Wilson and Stanley Morgan in free agency

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed a pair of free-agent receivers. They agreed to a two-year contract with Cedrick Wilson and a one-year deal with Stanley Morgan. Wilson is a six-year veteran who has spent the past two seasons with Miami. He has played in 68 regular-season NFL games with seven starts and has 101 receptions for 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns. Morgan spent all four of his NFL seasons with Cincinnati after the Bengals signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He has gotten the bulk of his work on special teams.

×

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics NFL National Sports