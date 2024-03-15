South Carolina freshman Fulwiley signs NIL deal with Curry Brand

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley had become Curry Brand's first official collegiate athlete after signing a multi-year NIL partnership with the company associated with NBA champion Stephen Curry. The company announced its deal with Fulwiley on Friday. Fulwiley was named Southeastern Conference Tournament MVP on Sunday after scoring a career-high 24 points in a 79-72 title game win over No. 8 LSU. The company said Fulwiley will wear Curry Brand footwear for the rest of her South Carolina career.

