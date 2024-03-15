Japanese table tennis star reaches an agreement with ex as parliament considers a joint custody bill

Leer en español Read in English

TOKYO — A once-beloved Japanese table tennis star says she has reached a settlement with her ex-husband, a Taiwanese star in the sport, ending a high-profile battle over custody of their 4-year-old son. The move comes at a time when Japan's parliament is discussing legislation to introduce a dual custody system following similar high-profile custody cases brought by foreign husbands against Japanese women. The couple were divorced under Taiwanese law in July 2021 ending their five-year marriage. They agreed to share custody of their two children who had been living with Chiang. Ai Fukuhara returned to Japan with the boy in 2022, but cut off contact with Chiang, refusing to bring the son back to Taiwan and triggering their custody battle.

