FIFA picks Qatar, Morocco to host 5 youth World Cups as Middle East, North Africa influence grows

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GENEVA — FIFA has awarded 10 editions of its Under-17 World Cups to be hosted by Qatar and Morocco starting in 2025 when they become annual tournaments. Qatar will hold each 48-team edition of the men's Under-17 World Cup from 2025 through 2029. In the same period, Morocco will hold five editions of the women's Under-17 World Cup for 24 teams.The decisions of FIFA ruling council reflects the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's growing influence in soccer. Qatar hosted the men's 2022 World Cup and Morocco will co-host the 2030 edition. Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 World Cup.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports